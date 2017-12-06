President Uhuru Mourns Hon Francis Nyenze

President mourns Kitui West MP as a dedicated legislator

NAIROBI, 6th Dec, 2017 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze, eulogizing him as legislator who served his constituents with commitment and dedication.

President Kenyatta said the late MP always championed national interests and would never allowed narrow selfish interests jeopardize the unity of Kenyans.

“I have known the late Nyenze since the time he was a Cabinet Minister under President Moi’s administration, he was always keen on preserving our unity and nationhood. I urge all of us to emulate his leadership style,” said President Kenyatta.

The Kitui West MP passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital.

The late MP has served as a minority leader in the last parliament and was re-elected on a Wiper Democratic Party ticket in August 8 General Election.

The President said it was because of his commitment to servant leadership that the Kitui West residents re-elected him to serve them for another term of five years in parliament.

He prayed to God to give comfort and fortitude to the family and all residents of Kitui West.