President Uhuru message of condolence to the family of Mzee Moi following demise of Jonathan Toroitich

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE AND COMFORT BY HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA TO THE FAMILY OF HIS EXCELLENCY FORMER PRESIDENT DANIEL TOROITICH ARAP MOI FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF MR. JONATHAN TOROITICH MOI

To Your Excellency former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, your family and friends,

I have received the news this morning of the passing away of my friend and brother Jonathan Toroitich Moi with great shock and disbelief.

As I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to your Excellency, your family and friends, I pray God to grant each one of you the grace and strength to bear with the big loss.

JT, as Jonathan was popularly known to many of us, was a humble, kind, generous and courageous person. JT’s word was always his bond, he was dependable.

Many of us will always remember JT for his pioneering exploits in motorsport as a rally driver and as a successful farmer, businessman and enterpreneur.

Your Excellency, our collective thoughts and prayers as a family and as a country are with you, your family and friends during this difficult period of mourning.

May the Almighty God rest the soul of our brother and friend Jonathan Toroitich Moi in eternal peace.

UHURU KENYATTA, C.G.H.

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA

20th April, 2019