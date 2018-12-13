President Uhuru insists he comitted towards finishing corruption

President Uhuru has reiterated his resolve to fight runaway corruption that has become the norm in government institutions. During the Jamhuri day celebrations on Wednesday, Uhuru said “time is up” for those plundering billions of public funds. He vowed to continue with graft purge.

Former President Daniel Moi was on Wednesday admitted to the Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up. His physician David Silverstein said the former president will spend a couple of nights in the hospital as doctors check on his health. Ten governors, public prosecutions boss Noordin Haji and crime buster George Kinoti were among the few state officers conferred with presidential honours on the 55th Independence Day.

However, Kenyans reacted angrily on-line after world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s name conspicuously missed from the list. The number of dispensaries across Kenya will be doubled, in the biggest effort to improve primary healthcare in Kenya since independence.

Currently, Kenya has 5,309 dispensaries, which will be increased by another 4,261, the Ministry of Health said. The announcement comes as the government rolls out universal health coverage today. At least 70 per cent of Kenyans rely on the public transport sector which generates over Sh200 billion annually, statistics from the Matatu Owners Association have shown.

They say there are at least 200,000 matatus in Kenya with 20,000 based in Nairobi, and at least 439,000 matatu members who are paid on a daily basis.. The famous Kiamaiko Goat market will soon be closed.

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has said the market is not suitable for slaughter and wants the traders to look for an alternative place.