President Uhuru Kenyatta orders the TRANSFER, ARREST, and DETENTION of Military personnel after details of his clandestine vote rigging operations was made public by Mr. Odinga

Panicky Uhuruto order high-level military transfers following Raila’s explosive revelations on election malfeasance

Jubilee leaders have ordered transfers in senior military positions following damning revelations by NASA’s Raila Odinga that security forces were being embedded by Uhuru Kenyatta into the electoral process with ulterior motives.

The orders were issued to a shocked Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe‎ by Deputy President William Ruto in a phone call via the encrypted state hotline on Friday morning.

By Friday, evening at least half a dozen Senior KDF officers based at Lanet and of ethnicity from perceived NASA strongholds were redeployed to different less prominent stations around the country. We have withheld names of the officers to protect their identities and their safety.

Ruto who was acting on behalf of his boss who is the CinC insisted the transfers had to be done immediately since Raila’s past statements indicated he had infiltrated KDF and was receiving intelligence from government sourcea. Ruto told a perturbed Mwathethe that Raila had seriously undermined the administration’s plans to manipulate the upcoming general elections using security agencies.

Sources say the shocking revelations by Raila were discussed at a high level security meeting chaired by Uhuru and which came against the backdrop of deep suspicion that the officers who were transferred were responsible for leaking classified information to the NASA Coalition.

The classified information has since been shared with strategic foreign embassies based in Kenya even as further leaks reveal that training of a special unit of KDF commandos is going on at a secret location in Marigat ahead of a secret deployment at the end of the month.. Our sources reveal these recruits will be absorbed into the IEBC as Jubilee’s counter-intelligence agents.

Anxiety and panic has gripped Jubilee power barons after the NIS poll showed that Raila is headed for a first round victory with between 55-60% of votes cast. The involvement of security agents in the electoral process is meant to work toward forcing a run off which eliminates the need for 50 plus 1 in the second round as all possible scenarios have shown Uhuru cannot garner voted to attain a 50 plus 1 victory at the elections.