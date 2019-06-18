President Uhuru is afraid , he is exiting power with no legacy

Cyber activist cum blogger Robert Alai has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta disrespected himself after throwing tantrums in public.

In a tweet, Alai claimed that Uhuru, who is completing his second and final term in power, has decided to appoint security experts to head different departments in his government because he is afraid.

The blogger said that Uhuru disrespected himself when he attacked the allies of Deputy President William Ruto for what he termed as early campaigns.

“The President showing his weakness openly. Tantrums is not strength. Also, the people he seeks to stop thinks that he is appointing security officials to head every govt department because he is afraid. President is doing it all wrong,” he tweeted.

Speaking at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where he was the chief guest at the Annual General Conference of the Akurinu Churches Assembly, Uhuru reminded all leaders to stop early campaigns for the sake of development.

“Our unity is our strength and foundation for building a strong nation. A nation that will be able to achieve its development targets so that the children of our children will remember that there was a time when Kenyans forgot tribalism,”