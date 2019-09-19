President Uhuru is a big liar- Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has taken issue with President Uhuru Kenyatta over his rant against a section of Jubilee parliamentarians a few months ago.

Speaking during an Akorino function at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in June, Uhuru lashed out at some Mt Kenya MPs for only concentrating on politicking at the expense of education.

But the MP who has not been in good terms with the president lately responded to the claims on Wednesday, accusing the president of making false claims and lying.

He noted that while its the job of politicians to politick, he can personally brag of development his region, which, being his part of the Tangatanga group which was being indirectly addressed by the president, proves Uhuru wrong.

“When he says that people are only politicking and not working that’s a pure lie and rubbish (Akianza kusema watu wanafanya siasa na hawafanyi kazi that’s a pure lie and rubbish),” said the MP.

He made the remarks on Radio Citizen’s Mjadala Wa Citizen on Wednesday morning, only nine months after he held demos in Nakuru against Uhuru’s attacks on him in January.

He also rubbished Uhuru’s remarks that the same group which has been endorsing Deputy President William Ruto has been insulting him when given the platform.

He observed that at no point has any Jubilee politician been heard insulting the head of state, which he said also applies to members of the rival Kieleweke group which has also been accusing the group of disrespecting Uhuru.

“When they say people are insulting the president, who has done it? Nobody has (Wakisema watu wanatusi rais ni nani ametusi rais? Hakuna),” he added.

In his rant, Uhuru also vowed to crush the group, which he referred to as “Mikora” (goons), were they to proceed to disrespect him.