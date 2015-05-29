President Uhuru INSTRUCTS AG Githu Muigai to join DP Ruto ICC defense team

AG Githu Muigai wants to be allowed to file proceedings in Deputy President William Ruto’s ICC case as a friend of the court days after revelations that ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to be allowed to use old testimonies of witnesses who dropped from the case.
In particular, the AG wants to make observations on the request by the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to be allowed to use prior statements recorded by witnesses who later recanted them.
The AG made the application as it became clear the case against Ruto and radio journalist Joshua Sang would depend on whether those statements are accepted or rejected by the Trial Chamber.
The Office of the Prosecution (OTP) has already indicated that without those statements, the rest of the evidence cannot sustain a charge against the two accused. The OTP is now banking on an amendment made to the ICC rules in 2013, allowing such statements to be admitted in court as evidence.
Bensouda says she wants the prior recorded testimony admitted for the truth of their contents. They include written statements and transcripts of recorded interviews and other annexed documents.
About 16 out of 42 prosecution witnesses withdrew their testimonies and stopped cooperating with the OTP. Some recanted their statements, which the OTP intended to use, claiming they had been influenced to record them. Others refused to testify, citing threats, intimidation and fear of reprisals
Comments
Jijman jakonyangogot says
If the ammended rules allowed the statements previousely recorded to be admitted in the court, why oppose? Why should witnesses fear for their safety where truth and justice abound? You see, my doubt about the realization of justice in these Kenyan ICC cases is ever confirmed on a daily basis as the cases drag on. Soon we’ll say bye to the icc with empty hands for justice. Very sad indeed!
Otenga says
Join Ruto or victims team?
maumau says
Those cases wer3 never going anywhere. You dont cook stories and get them sustained.the witnesses cannot even remember when pev happened.one of them even said kapkatet was in eld. Its not easy even to a professor to to recall lies after 5yrs even maina kiai omar hassan odoul omngeni makau mutua agree they bludered and went silent on this.ruto will be free before aug then the real case begin .who called people to loot shops in disguise of mas action.remember most of the 1300 killed were looters mostly in kisumu;kibera mathare and korogocho and not rift valley.wacha feelings buda
cuzzsiriusly blog says
