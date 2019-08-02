President Uhuru expected in Bomet for Governor Laboso funeral service

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected at the second funeral service for the late Dr. Joyce Laboso at Bomet Green Stadium.

His Deputy William Ruto has already arrived as well as MPs and other leaders.

The service that will be presided over by Dr Langat of Africa Gospel Church.

Thereafter there will be public viewing of the body of the late Bomet Governor.

The body was flown to her residence in Sotik on Thursday after an earlier service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said security at the Bomet Green Stadium has been beefed up in readiness for dignitaries who will be in attendance on Friday.

After the service in Bomet, the body will be flown to her matrimonial home in Fort Tenan, Kisumu County.

The late Dr. Laboso will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Governor Laboso succumbed to cancer on July 29 at Nairobi Hospital.