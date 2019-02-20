President Uhuru accredits Kisii University to offer Medicine (course)

President Uhuru Kenyatta accredited Kisii university to offer lucrative medicine course, a rare occurrence in the Kenyan education system.

Kisii University which was chattered by President Mwai Kibaki in 2013 will join University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology as some of few institutions offering medicine as a course.

Others also offering medicine though in limited capacity are Maseno University and Egerton University even though they have a wide field of Health Sciences departments.

The latest development makes Kisii University the first institution among those chattered by Mr Kibaki to offer the lucrative medicine courses.

Vice Chancellor Prof John Akama, Health Cabinet Secretary Cecily Kariuki and KMPDU chairman Prof George Magoha joined the president at KTRH.

Ideally, Kisii University becomes the second institution in Western Kenya to offer the course after Moi with Maseno and Egerton yet to extend to all fields in the respective school of medical sciences.

Uhuru was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The three leaders met local teams from both Kisii and Nyamira Counties before the launch.