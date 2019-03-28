Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

President Museveni nails big business deals with Kenya, Ugandan sugar, eggs etc to flood market

Leave a Comment

By Arap D

Some immediate take-aways from today’s bilateral talks between Presidents Museveni and Kenyatta in Mombasa, Kenya.

1. Uganda will increase its sugar exports to Kenya from current 36,000 metric tonnes annually to 90,000 metric tonnes.

2. In a week’s time, Uganda should resume its poultry exports to Kenya, which had been stopped when local dealers sought “protection” from the Kenyan government.

3. The red tape that Ugandan dairy producers were facing as they exported to Kenya will significantly reduce. These “sign here, sign there” demands had greatly affected dairy exports. For example, Ugandans will no longer need to obtain authority from the Principal Secretary, Livestock Department, to export dairy products to Kenya.

4. In a fortnight, Kenya standards agencies and their Ugandan counterparts will undertake a joint verification on the quality of tiles from Uganda, to expedite the process of them being sold in Kenya.

5. Kenyan beef exporters should smile. The long-standing ban on beef imports from Kenya to Uganda has been lifted immediately. This ban, which dates back to 1996, was imposed following a mad cow outbreak in Kenya.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies