President Museveni brands new choppers for campaigns, to be assisted by his friend DP Ruto

After 35 years in power, with the current unenthusiastic support and almost zero interest from citizens, candidate Museveni now takes his campaigns to the birds, butterflies, bees, and UFOS in the skies.

He may even change his mind and contest for the First President of the ATMOSPHERE!

At this rate, I advise all false prophets, fake pastors, and spiritual consultants/prayer warriors to search for Museveni. He desperately needs false hope, and fake miracles to confuse decided Ugandan voters. Witches and witchdoctors this is an opportunity of a lifetime for you to exploit from a fast-sinking president.



Does it even strike Museveni and the potato-heads around him, that Bobi drives an old Landcruiser V8 that has seen the best and the worst of Ugandan terrain and still attracts the masses in their thousands?

The secret is not in the obscene display of opulence, but the refreshing message around UGANDA MANYIEN/EMPYA/ODRING/NEW preached by BOBI.



Wisdom dictates that “too much of something is DANGEROUS”. Too much of the presidency is even MORE dangerous.