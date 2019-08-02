Kenya Today

President Kenyatta unveils Grand Plan to fight cancer

1. Increase money allocated for dealing with cancer,

2. Additional 3 radiology centres

3. 8 Chemotherapy centres across the country

4. Eldoret to have a beefed up oncologist training centre as part of a Cancer Excellence centre.

5. Kenyatta University Hospital to open next month. Enhanced capacity to battle Cancer

6. Campaign to adopt healthy lifestyle.

