President Kenyatta unveils Grand Plan to fight cancer

1. Increase money allocated for dealing with cancer,
2. Additional 3 radiology centres
3. 8 Chemotherapy centres across the country
4. Eldoret to have a beefed up oncologist training centre as part of a Cancer Excellence centre.
5. Kenyatta University Hospital to open next month. Enhanced capacity to battle Cancer
6. Campaign to adopt healthy lifestyle.
