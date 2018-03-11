Uhuru Mourns Father of Citizen TV’s Kanze Dena

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mr Harry Kitao Stephens, a community mobilizer who played a key in role supporting the education of children from disadvantaged families.

The late Mr Stephens was father to Kanze Dena, anchor of the “Nipashe” news programme on Citizen TV, and brother-in-law to Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban.

In a condolence message, President Kenyatta said Mr Stephens will be remember for his focus and zeal to improve his family, the community and the nation.

“It is with grief and a deep sense of loss that I learnt of the death of Mr Stephens and I convey my deep sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” President Kenyatta said.

Mr Stephen was at the forefront in community initiatives that ensured the education of children in Kibra (Nairobi County), Kisauni (Mombasa county) and Taveta (Taita Taveta County) was smooth.

“At this moment of sorrow and grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the family, relatives and friends of Mr Stephens. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you all the strength to bear the loss,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said the inspirational life of Mr Stephens will remain a great legacy to his family, community and the nation which he served with commitment and dedication.

