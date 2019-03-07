Kenya Today

President Kenyatta leads in condoling the family of the late Daniel Rudisha

President Kenyatta leads in condoling the family of the late Daniel Rudisha

Prsident Uhuru Kenyatta is among the dignitaries who have sent haertfelt condolennces to the family of Daniel Rudisha who passed last night.

Daniel rudisha is the father to athlete and world champion David Rudisha.



At 73 years old, Daniel Rudisha passed on while undergoing dialysis. He had a fatal heart attack.

