President Kenyatta leads in condoling the family of the late Daniel Rudisha

Prsident Uhuru Kenyatta is among the dignitaries who have sent haertfelt condolennces to the family of Daniel Rudisha who passed last night.



Daniel rudisha is the father to athlete and world champion David Rudisha.

My heartfelt condolences and prayers of comfort to the family and friends of Mzee Daniel Rudisha. Mzee Rudisha was a Kenyan athletics hero, a pioneer Olympian, coach and teacher who mentored many in the sport. To @rudishadavid and your entire family, my prayers are with you. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 7, 2019





At 73 years old, Daniel Rudisha passed on while undergoing dialysis. He had a fatal heart attack.

Daniel Rudisha has passed away. He was part of the 4X400M Kenyan team that won a silver medal in the 1968 Olympics. David Rudisha is the son. Rest well champ. pic.twitter.com/kRD71bLXf6 — Kenyan Facts 🇰🇪 (@KResearcher) March 7, 2019

DANIEL RUDISHA, father to David Rudisha dies aged 73. pic.twitter.com/MT5YVjuIoN — The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) March 7, 2019