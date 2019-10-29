President Kenyatta, King of Jordan discuss measures to boost trade

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, 29 October 2019, (PSCU) —

President Uhuru Kenyatta today held talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan where the two leaders discussed the progress in trade and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The leaders, who want their two countries to establish special status relations, directed their respective ministries to fast track the implementation of bilateral trade agreements

President Kenyatta and King Abdullah II also discussed the progress by their respective nations in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

President Kenyatta and the Jordanian King met on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), a global financial conference being hosted in Saudi Arabia where 40 countries are taking part.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation between Kenya and Jordan in measures to confront radicalisation.

President Kenyatta further sought the support of King Abdullah II for Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat.

Kenya is lobbying for a slot in the upcoming term of the UNSC and the President has led a spirited effort to rally nations behind the country’s bid.

The African Union has already voted to endorse Kenya for the seat and the Government is hopeful that it will succeed in its bid during elections slated for June next year.

President Kenyatta and King Abdullah II are part of the leaders who have been invited to the conference being held at the King Abdul Aziz Conference Centre, Riyadh.

The Kenyan leader is one of the keynote speakers at the conference where he is expected to speak on how Africa is transforming itself into the next great economic frontier through trade and investment.

The FII is being attended by more than 40,000 participants including the biggest names in the financial world.

Tomorrow in the afternoon, President Kenyatta will join Presidents Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria), Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger) and Denis Sassou-Nguesso (Congo-Brazaville) in a panel discussion on transformative change in Africa and the policy intervention required to spur growth on the continent.