President Kenyatta expected in Nakuru for the burial of lawyer Karanja Kabage

Slain lawyer, politician and businessman Karanja Kabage will be laid to rest at his Nakuru home today.

The late Kabage who had a distinguished career in the insurance sector before joining business and politics died in a grisly road accident in Nairobi.

“It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment,” the President said.

President Kenyatta also said Karanja Kabage’s invaluable contribution to the growth of the insurance sector will always be an inspiration to many who serve in the sector and that he will continue to be remembered for generations to come for his great work.

“Indeed Karanja Kabage was a resourceful person whose great ideas helped grow our insurance sector to what it is today. We have truly lost a great son of Kenya,” said the President.