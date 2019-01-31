Power of social media secures a job for a first class honour degree holder from village poverty

After the story of one Ruth Rono, a 27-year-old first class economics degree holder from Baringo emerged online, Kenyans of goodwill offered to help.

The smile on her face can now be seen after the Ben Kirui run story on citizen Tv.

This is after Seven Meals Households Group (K) traced her from social media with a lucrative deal to pull her out of the untold misery and grieve.

Ruth who hails from Tenges Ward in Baringo County completed her bachelor’s degree at Chuka University with first class honors in Economics and Statistic but has never gotten formal employment since she graduated.

On Wednesday, after massive social media appeals and outcry, Seven Meals Households Holdings Managing Director Charles Muriuki rose to the occasion.

“Finally we have traced Ruth Runo and she will be joining us as an employee this month, February 2019, we will facilitate her movement from Baringo to Nairobi, rent her a house and give her a chance to advance her life and that of her family,” confirmed Lydia Wathobio, the company’s affiliate.

She added that “Charles Muriuki is our Managing Director and he is the one responsible for this good deed. She will report to work next week.”

Ruth’s parents separated some years back after her father, who is alcoholic, razed their three grass thatched houses, forcing her sick mother to seek refuge from her parents.

This forced her to go back to the village and assume the responsibilities of her parents.

“After campus, I spent time in Nairobi doing some casual jobs but that didn’t last long since after four months I was called by my mother and she told me that our father had razed down all the three houses following family disagreements,” she revealed to Baringo News.

The desperate girl has been doing manual jobs at their home to provide for her siblings, something that has become hard due to limited earnings. This has forced her siblings to drop out of school.