Auditor General Reveals Damning Details of How Sh5Billion Was Misappropriated At Afya House

A new report by the Auditor General Edward Ouko has revealed more damning details over the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal that hit the Ministry of Heath in 2016.
In the report, Ouko has put on the spot the Ministry paid Sh800 million for the procurement of some 100 portable clinics before they were installed, commissioned and handed over.
“This was a flagrant violation of the contractual agreement,” Ouko said of the move.
The whistle blower, former head of internal audit in the Ministry of Health, Benard Mucher was redeployed to the headquarters in what was seen as a punitive move for blowing the whistle on the scam.
The lucrative tender for portable clinics was awarded to Estama Investment Limited at a cost of Sh1 billion.
While the portable clinics lie idle at the NYS yard in Mombasa since they were procured in 2015, Ouko says the contract has elapsed without being executed.
“Information available indicates that the containers were stored in government premises in Mombasa despite the fact that ownership has not passed to the government. Consequently, it has not been possible to determine whether the government obtained value for money for the expenditure of Sh800million,” Ouko stated.
Also confirmed by the Auditor General is the diversion of funds against the law with the biggest casualty being free maternity – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s flagship project.
For instance, some Sh200 million that was meant for the free maternity programme by county governments was wired to Estama. Sh16, 792,222 and Sh27, 891,647 that were also meant for the maternity scheme was diverted for the upgrading of Nanyuki District Hospital and Rehabilitation of Embu Provincial General Hospital respectively.
The Auditor General further revealed that the ministry cannot account for Sh1,010,739,793 because of unavailable payment vouchers and other related supporting records.
Ouko however says that a special audit of the Ministry of Health ordered by Parliament in 2016 is still underway.
Comments
Anonymous says
Hiyo ndio nyama ilukuliwa tukimeza mate. Sasa ni KNH wanapika ndio wakule. Safari hii waziri ni mundu wa nyumba lakini si hata ya NYS had Githinji na Waiguru na tulijua? Shida ni hakuna kitu kitaendelea kwa sirukali ya jubilee na uizi ndio kazi.
Mbiro Bayi M says
Kenyans should be outrages about these kind of massive theft regardless of which tribe or ethnicity they come from. Everyday we hear of billions looted from different ministries. How Kenya has not gone bankrupt is amazing. Can you imagine if these money could be disbursed and used to built hospitals, schools, vocational technical schools, trade schools, nursing school police houses,etc.Why do we have to protect these looters simply becoz. they come from our tribe while we don’t benefit on heir looting ? This is why the elites are willing to kill in order for Uhuru to remain being president! Just imagine being predisposed to large millions like these and you are going to loose it if Uhuru loses the elections! I can understand why they go crazy for Uhuru to win in order for them to maintain their lifestyle. They call others lords of poverty or poverty stricken once they have stolen.
If the treasury wants to increase taxes on ordinary citizens, the Kenyans need to refuse until all these money are accounted for. Non of the politicians or looters have ever gone to jail ! Kenya need total revolution to combat this insane menace. If you don’t steal or upright like Maraga, they call you poverty stricken tribe. Literally these people are competing on looting spree and they come from one region; calling other tribes who don’t steal lazy! Sincerely, I cry for my beloved country, because it going be crippled Kenya to its knees. This is why some of the rich looters in Uthamaki Kingdom can no longer live in the rural areas, they all run back to town, because they have too much, surrounded by too much poverty. This is also why Martha Karua is hated in Muranga, because she had rich constitutional docket, but she was forthright, never looted, so constituents judged her by how much wealth she amassed. If she would have done what Waiguru did, she would be a Muranga legislature or Executive. Now you know why the caged bird sing.