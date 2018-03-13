Shitty President: Porn Star Refunds President Trump’s Sh13Million He Paid Her

The porn Star who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became U.S. president has offered to return $130,000 (Sh13million) that Trump’s personal lawyer paid her to buy her silence.

Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, has said the affair with Trump began in 2006 and lasted several months but Trump has denied he had an affair with Clifford.

Clifford wants to return the money so that she can be free to discuss the affair openly in what her lawyer calls an extremely fair offer that accomplishes the goal of allowing the American people to decide who is telling the truth after hearing both sides.

Her lawyer Avenatti said the actress would wire the funds to an account of Trump’s choosing by Friday. Under the proposal, Clifford after returning the money would be allowed to speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and attempts to silence her.

She also would be able to “use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages.