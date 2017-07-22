Pomp as Kisumu Women League endorse Prof Anyan’g Nyong’o for governor

There was pomp and colour at Kisumu Social Hall when the county #TeamScore Women League passed a uninanimous resolution to endosr Prof Anyang Nyong’os as their preferred Gubernatorial candidature for Kisumu County.

Speaking udring a town hall meeting with Prof Nyongo, the group vowed to campaign for Nyong’o’s election while urging local residents to unite and vote six-piece for ODM leaders at all levels.

The women leaders said the decision to back Nyong’o was reached after extensive deliberations and consultations with their members at the grassrot. “Anyang Nyong’o’s vision for Kisumu County takes great care of the interests of Women, he was at the forefront of bringing devolution, fighting for justice and a long history of defending gender balance in public positions” they said.

Anyang Nyong’o on his part promised to adhere to the provision that 30% of county opportunities to Women, Youth and person with disabilities , Establish a Women’s Fund to aid Women in Businesses and to offer slots for Women in his government from the village level.

He believes in gender equality and women empowerment as an important factor to spur development in Kisumu County