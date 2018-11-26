Police warn of traffic disruptions in the city for the next three days

Blue economy conference has kicked off today Monday in the Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, but are you aware that there will be some consequences as a result of the conference? As much as Kenyans in the city struggle to survive under tough Michuki rules on the raods, they may be force to suffer more on the roads. Police have warned of the possible traffic disruptions in the city for the next three days as the conference that invoves 12,000 delegates kicks off at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

We wish to notify motorists & the general public that City Hall Way shall remain closed to facilitate ease of movement for participants in the Blue Economy Conference, being held at @KICC_kenya on 26th-28th November 2018. Kindly bear with us for the inconveniences. #BlueEconomyKE — Kenya Police Service (@PoliceKE) November 26, 2018

Security has been beefed up as the Conference began at the KICC, Nairobi, on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said adequate personnel have been assigned to ensure the security of at least 12,000 delegates.

A special team of police has been assigned to provide security.

City Hall Way has also been closed till Wednesday.

Eleven heads of state are among the people expected to attend the country’s inaugural ocean economy summit.

Seychelles’ President Danny Faure, who was last week named the African Union champion for Blue Economy, and Namibia’s Hage Geingob are among them.

Receiving HE Hon Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar when he landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the #BlueEconomyKE Conference. pic.twitter.com/QE1uFejhVi — Amb. Hon Dan Kazungu, EGH, EnP (@DanMKazungu) November 26, 2018

Others are Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Congo’s Sassou Nguesso, Somali’s Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, and Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma said more than 11,000 delegates had already confirmed participation, exceeding an earlier target of 6,000 delegates.

Canada and Japan will be co-hosting the event with Kenya having each contributed Sh300 million.

Over 50 ministers have confirmed attendance for the three-day event.

Do you think this will help solve the row between Kenya and Uganda over Migingo Island now that President Yoweri Museveni is attending?