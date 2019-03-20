Breaking: Police storm CS Echesa home, recover 35 bullets, Beretta pistol

Details of how armed policemen raided the home of the short serving Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echasa have emerged.

During the raid, the police took away Echesa’s Beretta pistol and recovered 15 bullets.

Records of his firearms certificate show he is allowed to have 50 bullets.

Sources familiar with the investigations on Tuesday told a local daily that Special Crime Investigators had asked the ex-CS to account for another 35 bullets, which he is allowed and believed to have.

On the 35 bullets, Echesa asked, ” When you have loaded your gun with the maximum number of bullets, where are you supposed to get any extra bullets?”

“We want to know where the other bullets are, now that police only recovered 15 from him,” said a senior officer speaking to a local daily on condition of anonymity.

The police source said the weapon had been presented to DCI ballistics examiners for testing.

The gun license has been surrendered to the Firearms Licensing Board that will make a determination.

Depending on the outcome of ballistics examination and records at the Firearms Licensing Board, a decision will be made on whether to return or withdraw the firearm.

Echesa has been demanding that Uhuru makes public the reasons why he was fired after serving for only a year.