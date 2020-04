Police storm a house in Nairobi, found 17 naked adults and one minor, steamy love making activity

KILIMANI SUBCOUNTY/KILIMANI POLICE STATION

OB 33 OF 26/04/2020

SUBJECT: ILLEGAL GATHERING REPORT

IT WAS REPORTED TODAY 26/4/2020 AT ABOUT 18.45 HRS

BY ONE MAUREEN OJIAMBO TEL. 07125011xx A RESIDENT OF JAMUHURI THAT THERE WAS A PARTYING IN A HOUSE WITHIN THE ESTATE.POLICE VISITED THE APARTMENT NAMELY HURLIQUEEN COURTS METROPOLITAN HOUSE NO 4 THEREIN FOUND 18 PEOPLE ALL NAKED WITH A CAMERA THESE INCLUDED1.ALEX ONYANGO 18YRS

2.DEON ISAACK 19YRS

3.BRIAN WANJE 25YRS

4.MARY KEMUNTO 30YRS

5.IVY ACHIENG 19 YRS

6.ROSE ANYANGO 18 YRS

7.JACKLINE ALUOCH 19YRS

8.EMMANUEL OTIENO 14 YRS

9.WILLIAM OCHIENG 26YRS

10.SAMUEL OUMA 14 YRS

11.NELSON NGERO 24YRS

12.GEORGE OKELO 23YRS

13.PATRICK WAFULA 21 YRS

14.EDWARD NJOROGE 28 YRS

15.SHUKURU ILUNGA 30YRS

16SAMUEL KINUTHIA 23YRS

.17.PETER MWANGI 23YRS

18.PRECIOUS WANJIKU 18YRS.ALL IN CUSTODY CASE PUI