Police seize 15 guns in Migori, pleads with bandits to surrender more

Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda has put on notice criminals holding illicit guns in Kuria region of Migori County to surrender them within two weeks or face the full force of the law.

The ultimatum period commenced with effect from yesterday March 12th to Monday, March 25th, 2019, failure to which the state will deploy its forces to recover the weapons.

Kianda said the government issued a similar notice last year but the culprits chose to ignore it at their own peril.

“Those who will surrender such weapons on their own volition will be pardoned for their sins but none responders will be punished severely, he stressed.

Less than 15 illegal guns were either surrendered voluntarily to the local security agencies or found dropped at strategic sports by unknown criminals last year.

The administrator called on leaders from the region to press upon the perpetrators to hand over the weapons to the government for safe keeping.

“As leaders you have a responsibility to see that these weapons are returned to the government without waiting for government forces to be deployed here to recover them by force,” stressed Mr. Kianda

The forum was also attended by senior security officials from Kisumu, Migori County Commissioner Joseph Rotich and County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge among other leaders.