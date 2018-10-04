Police Searching For A Man Who Conned Gusii People With Fake USA Green Cards

This man in the photo bellow is knwon as Robert Omoi, he hails from Masimba, Kisii County, he is accused of conning several people in Nyamira and Kisii with fake Green Cards for Immigration to United States of America. He collected hundreds of thousands of shillings. After he was busted he rudely told off his victims and has since gone under. Police in Kisii have appealed to members of the public to report him to the nearest police station just in case anybody spots him.

