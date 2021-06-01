Police officer shoots butcher man after missing his bullet on a KDF officer for taking his girlfriend away

By Jerome ogolla via FB

A butcher was shot dead in Embakasi Nairobi, by an AP who was attempting to shoot a KDF soldier he had had an altercation with, allegedly accusing him of snatching his girlfriend

Two things come out here. The first one the government must now arm all civilians to enable us intervene and stop armed officers from shooting themselves to extinction

We need to protect them from themselves. They are shooting themselves more than they are shooting thugs or Al Shabaab

Secondly, I advise members of the public, whether you work with any other forces or not. Snatch everyone’s girlfriends but don’t dare touch an AP’s (akili punguani)

These are the only Kenyans who pillow their heads on Kalashnikovs at night. It wont be long before he will load a magazine and come for you

Once you hear a rumour that a girl you intend to pursue once courted an AP, even if it was a decade ago, toka teke!

Sad we have lost a hoof supplier. Good morning my fellow Hoof-Eaters