Police officer conned Ksh 300,000 by a fake journalist

A fake journalist conned a police officer attached to Langas Police Station in Uasin Gichu of Ksh 300,000.

Corporal Edward Kemboi stated that the alleged journalist had introduced himself as an employee of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Eldoret branch and would always visit the station in search of crime-related stories.

One day, the corporal then asked the alleged journalist if his son, Erick Tanui, would get an employment slot at the National Intelligence Service.

It is at this point that the suspect told him about a Ksh 300,000 fee that needed to be paid so that his 20-year-old son would get the job.

Kemboi later went to Nairobi and took a loan from the Police Sacco, which he gave to the journalist.

The accused then stated that once the amount was cleared, he would be provided with Government forms for the employment.

The imposter and his son later boarded a vehicle to Nairobi, where the imposter lied his bosses were located. Tanui was to meet them and collect the employment forms at the NIS headquarters.

However, on arriving in Nairobi, he disappeared in the streets, which made Tanui board another vehicle back to Eldoret.

“My worry is how I can get this conman. He didn’t give us his full names, he is a person known to many people including journalists. My family is suffering following a heavy deduction from my salary. I pray that justice will take its course so that I can recover my money,” Kemboi told The Standard.

Langas OCPD Abduba, confirmed the incident stating that investigations were ongoing and that such cases were normal in the society.