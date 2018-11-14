Police Officer Caught Red handed In Bed With a KCSE Candidate in Narok County

An Administration Police (AP) officer and a KCSE candidate in Kilgoris, Narok County are in police custody after they were arrested in a lodging on Tuesday night.

Patrick Mwendo is said to have booked a room at a local bar where he planned to spend the night with the girl, who was sitting her exams at Sankale Secondary School.

Trans Mara Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Noor Hassan, confirmed the incident saying the two were nabbed a few moments after they had checked in.

Noor said police have made arrangements to ensure the girl sits er remaining papers as investigations continue.

He added that the owner of the bar risks having his license revoked for allowing a minor at his joint.

The officer urged local chiefs to be on high alert and ensure the issue of teenage pregnancies is treated with the seriousness it deserves.