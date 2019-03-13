Police launch manhunt for student caught in video beating girlfriend “eater” in TUM

Police in Mombasa have launche manhunt for a student who was beating a fellow who allegedly turned to have a good time with his girlfriend in Technical university of Mombasa.

In the video which is said to have been recorded at Technical University of Mombasa campus hostels, the student who was identified as Aloice, is forced to kneel before his fellow students.

The students, at least two in number, started questioning the helpless Aloice about one girl by the name Angel.

Good evening @Onsombi. Kindly advise the victim to make a formal report at his nearest Police Station & then share the OB number with us. We will ensure that Justice is served. Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. https://t.co/qzpRQDUvKs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 12, 2019



When Aloice responded to them by admitting that Angel indeed belonged to Cedric, one of the two students harassing Aloice, they started flogging him mercilessly using a rod.

“Aloice, Angel ni demu ya nani?” Cedric posed before he started beating up the helpless student.

Cedric together with his colleague who was identified as Chiga, beat up Aloice several times, kicked and stepped on his head with their legs.

The fight gets rough and hard on Aloice as he breaks into tears before one who was filming the incident stopped.

Details from student leadership said the university had already taken action by suspending the two suspected students