Police gun Down Three Hardcore Criminals in Kilifi

“A combined team of officers from Stapol Rabai and Divcrime Rabai pursued the said gang and caught up with them at Kokotoni are. A shoot out ensued and the three members of the gang were fatally injured,” said police in a report on the incident. The police officer who did not want to be named said the ringleader identified only as Kinyua and his accomplices had been on the run for a long time. “They have terrorized Kilifi residents from all corners of the county; Rabai, Kokotoni, Ribe, Mwawesa, Ruruma and Kisurutuni .” According to a tweet shared by the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations on Monday, two AK47 rifles loaded with 29 and 30 rounds of bullets, a blood-stained dagger, a reed woven basket, a brown jacket and Sh168,000. The motorcycle they were using was also seized and the rider arrested. “Two AK47rifles, Several ammunitions, Motorcycle, Cash & other items were recovered. One suspect in custody,” DCI Tweeted.
3 members of a notorious gang were fatally injured today after a shoot out with officers at Kokotoni area in Kilifi County.Two AK47rifles,Several ammunitions, Motorcycle, Cash & other items recovered. One suspect in custody.The deceased positively identified by those they robbed. pic.twitter.com/Ph36LygHMB— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 21, 2019
The DCI said in a tweet that the same gang is suspected to have recently shot dead a police officer, following a foiled robbery at an M-Pesa shop in Kilifi.
The shoot out followed a robbery report made after a bus/man was robbed within Rabai Center. The victim was attacked by 4men;2armed with AK47 rifles.Detectives acted swiftly& cornered the gang at Kokotoni area where a shoot out ensued.Gang suspected to have killed a Cop recently. pic.twitter.com/wtsDl31II6— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 21, 2019
