Why GSU Police guarded house with fake gold in Kileleshwa, Nairobi

The National Police Service (NPS) has finally revealed the real reason why the General Service Unit (GSU) Officers were spotted guarding a house linked the ongoing fake gold scandal.

On May 13, police officers raided the house located at Kaputei Gardens off Othaya Road in Kileleshwa believing that the house belonged to a prominent personality in the country due to the GSU officers deployed to man it.

The National Police Service through its Twitter account, said that the GSU officers spotted at the scene of the raid were guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing within the apartments.

The National Police Service wishes to inform the general public that General Service Unit (GSU) officers spotted at Kaputei Gardens where a raid on fake Gold had earlier been conducted,were actually guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing with the court & not the Suspects. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 20, 2019

The house in Kileleshwa that was raided by DCI officers.

During the raid, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrested 15 suspects.

The detectives further impounded eight high-end vehicles alongside boxes that were believed to be used to store the fake gold.

“This is a major racket which we must dismantle. This raid is just one of the many to come,” stated DCI boss George Kinoti.

The raid happened at a time when a senator and two other politicians were under investigations for allegedly defrauding the UAE royal family of Ksh400 million in another gold scam.

Some DCI officials are reportedly expected to fly to Dubai to interview a confidant of the Sheikh in an attempt to unravel the saga that threatens diplomatic relations between the two countries.