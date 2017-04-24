Kenya Today

BREAKING: Police CONFISCATE Colour Photo copy Machine used by Hon Laboso’s Agents in Bomet

Breaking News: Another Person Arrested again with thousands of pre-marked ballot papers in Konoin Sub-County…
The ballot papers were marked Joyce Laboso for Gubernatorial and Sammy Koech for MP seat..The culprit had also photocopied several ballot papers dispatched to different polling stations in Bomet



