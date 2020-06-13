BREAKING: Police chopper crash-lands in Meru, carrying Interior ministry officials

A chopper ferrying Interior ministry officials to Marsabit crash-landed in Meru on Saturday morning. No deaths reported, however the occupants suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The police chopper crashed at Kaithe Kithoka in Meru after developing mechanical problems. Among the occupants were Eastern Regional commissioner and his security team. The officials were heading to North Eastern region for a joint security meeting.



Police arrived at the scene, secured the area and controlled the crowd of curious onlookers, who had flocked the area.

The region bordering Eastern and Northern Eastern have had border disputes and also issues of cattle rustling and ethnic tensions.



