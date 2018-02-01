EXCLUSIVE: Hon TJ Kajwang Charged With Treason At Ngong Law Courts

Hon Tom Joseph Kajwang was on Thursday February 1, arraigned at the Ngong law courts facing charges of being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offense, namely treason, contrary to section 59(a) of the penal code.
According to the particulars before Ngong Magistrate Lourine Ogombo, Kajwang administered an oath to Raila Amollo Odinga purporting to bind Raila to commit a capital offense of treason.
In the charge sheet, it is alleged that he committed the offense on 30th of January at Uhuru Park.
The legislator also faced a second count of taking part in an unlawful assembly without notifying the officer commanding Central police station, Nairobi.
Kajwang’s lawyers now want the case to be referred to Nairobi law court. He was represented by a battery of lawyers led by Top City lawyer and Rarienda MP Hon Atiende Amollo, Nelson Havi, Hon George Kaluma, Hon Daniel Maanzo and senator Edwin Sifuna
Kajwang was arrested over Tuesday’s January 30,‘swearing-in’ of NASA Leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’.
Comments
Anonymous says
KENYA IS STILL A BRITISH COLONY, RULED BY AFRICAN DICTATORS SELECTED BY BOTH USA AND GREAT BRITAIN:
THE BRITISH COLONIAL RULERS RULED KENYANS THROUGH THE WELL ESTABLISHED KENYAN AFRICAN CHIEFTAIN SYSTEM, UNTIL THE BOGUS “INDEPENDENCE” OF 1963; THEY EMBARKED ON RULING KENYANS THROUGH CAREFULLY SELECTED TRIBAL DICTATORS WHOM THEY ARM TO THE TEETH AND EMPOWER TO CONTROL AFRICAN POOR CROWDS WHILE RESOURCES ARE EXPLOITED IN EXCHANGE FOR BRIBES TO THESE DICTATORS AND THEIR FRIENDS!
THE COLONIAL RULERS ARE NOW OPERATING UNDERGROUND, LEAVING THE DICTATORS TO BE BLAMED FOR TERRORIZING THEIR OWN CITIZENS; AND IT WORKS LIKE A CHARM!
THE DICTATORS ARE VERY EFFICIENT IN THEIR JOB, WHICH THEY PERFORM REALLY WELL!!!!!!
Oyamo Phillip says
These pple are really mad, they at all dont understand what they are doing. Kajwang is alive and will remain alive upto only when God will call him.
Anonymous says
follow the law .you are lawyer pwana.hahahaha!!
Business mogul says
UHURU PRESIDENT OF MPANGO WA KANDO.