EXCLUSIVE: Hon TJ Kajwang Charged With Treason At Ngong Law Courts

Hon Tom Joseph Kajwang was on Thursday February 1, arraigned at the Ngong law courts facing charges of being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offense, namely treason, contrary to section 59(a) of the penal code.

According to the particulars before Ngong Magistrate Lourine Ogombo, Kajwang administered an oath to Raila Amollo Odinga purporting to bind Raila to commit a capital offense of treason.

In the charge sheet, it is alleged that he committed the offense on 30th of January at Uhuru Park.



The legislator also faced a second count of taking part in an unlawful assembly without notifying the officer commanding Central police station, Nairobi.



Kajwang’s lawyers now want the case to be referred to Nairobi law court. He was represented by a battery of lawyers led by Top City lawyer and Rarienda MP Hon Atiende Amollo, Nelson Havi, Hon George Kaluma, Hon Daniel Maanzo and senator Edwin Sifuna

Kajwang was arrested over Tuesday’s January 30,‘swearing-in’ of NASA Leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’.



