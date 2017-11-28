Police Caught Off Guard As Hon Arati Sneaks Out, Thousands Of Raila Supporters To Storm Jacaranda Grounds

Police caught off guard!

Police and armory are strategically positioned at the home gate of Hon Simba Arati. They are under firm instructions not to allow Arati to leave his house to attend NASA Jacaranda rally. Do you know what? Hon Simba Arati left the house without police sniffing his exit. The Honorable MP is somewhere with NASA leadership finalising plans how to enter Jacaranda grounds.

Let police guard the empty house of Hon Arati. That’s the job they swore to do – Protecting lives and properties.

