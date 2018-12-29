Kenya Today

BREAKING: Top Police bosses Arrested for Escorting Fake Prophet Owuor Convoy- Check GK cars clearing traffic

THARAKA Nithi Police county commander and OCPD Kabete have been arrested for using their police vehicles to escort Prophet Owuor. The vehicles have been detained at the Rift Valley Regional police Headquarters, while the two have been booked at Central Police Station.

