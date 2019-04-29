Police arrest 5 Suspects for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old-girl in Tana River

Police have arrested five suspects for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old-girl in Laini village, Tana River County.

Two others are still at large and being pursued by police over the crime which was reportedly committed on Sunday night in Laini area, about 40km from Hola Town.

The suspects reportedly kidnapped the minor at their home when she came out of the house in the middle of the night to relieve herself.

They then hauled her onto a waiting motorcycle to a nearby bush where they gang-raped her while holding her hands and legs apart and covering her mouth using a piece of cloth to prevent her from screaming.