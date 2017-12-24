Point To Note Before Year End, Mt Kenya leaders Role In The 1982 Coup And Raila Involvement

I feel I should do this post for the sake of history revisionists.
RAO is always accused of “Trying to overthrow the government” in ’82 as if it was a very bad thing then!
It might be important to point out that the two ’82 coups (yes, two) against Moi were organized by Kikuyus. One by the Kiambu Mafia led by Mbiyu Koinange and the second one, the one RAO participated in, by Charles Njonjo. RAO then was just a foot soldier.
The entire Kikuyu community apart from those who were eating with Moi at that time supported the coup. I can remember my dad’s short-lived jubilation then. I always see fellow Mt. Kenya commentators leave these small but significant details out of the conversation when attacking Baba!
To me it seems Baba’s history of bipartisanship stated early!
What the revisionists never tell us is that the attempted coup in 1982 while being illegal, was against a very unpopular and autocratic regime.
Under that regime, we had the torture and murder of dissidents. RAO was twice detained by that regime and suffered along such liberators as Charles Rubia and Kenneth Matiba. Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto did not go through the same motions. If anything, they were part and parcel of Moi’s murderous regime in its last days.
The second liberation only came to fruition when RAO ceded his ambitions to be president and endorsed Mwai Kibaki with his famous ‘Kibaki tosha’ cry. Before then, the opposition were a disjointed, fragmented lot incapable of defeating KANU.
We know the history of the great betrayal that was during the early days Kibaki’s government and how Johnny come latelies like Murungaru and Mwiraria hijacked the power sharing plans and precipitated the events of 2007.
When you say ‘RAO never did anything’, you are attempting to rewrite what is already indelibly etched in the history of Kenya.
PS. Thanks all who have corrected me, clarified, offered alternative narratives, speculated and enriched the conversation in an attempt to present the real history of Baba and other players in our history as a country and a society. Let the honest interrogation continue…let’s rewrite history!
Anonymous says
RAILA NI BAABA
Anonymous says
RAILA NI RAIS
kip kip says
One thing i know is RAO’s time is over. We say thank you to him for all he has done but its not a must he be president so that he can accept to let other young leaders take his place. Aache kuwa ‘Mugabe/museveni’. Retire and help young leaders to be more competitive so that kenyans can have options isikue ni yeye tu kila mara
Baby Gee says
Not when elections are rigged. We need to have fair, crediable elections. We dont want leaders enforcing themselves to rule us. Baba has to liberate Kenya before he leaves. He is the only one who can take Jubilee.
res says
Advice baba to accept his days are over. Today he is reduced to a political comedian.
Anonymous says
kip kip is only that you dont know this regime is taking us back into dictatorship. Actually u dont know RAILA is not power hungry man, he wants to see kenya free and resources divided equally, period.
Anonymous says
res let me tell U even if u bleed blood by hating RAILA His time to leave kenya alone is not yet so dont waste ur time. BABA is going no where soon. Be careful u will be sick waiting, Watch this space.
Anonymous says
WHAT I KNOW,KIP,NO KALE WILL SEE PRESIDENCY.RUTO NG’OOO
Anonymous says
Those mt kenya fraudsters hide behind the truth and they are fraudsters world over.
Truth be said boldly. And Rao should not take their ctimes. Let the mt kenyans own up to their crimes and failures iincluding looting of our taxes to the extend the country is too broke.
PN says
Kip, you are short sighted! Ruto will not be president in Kenya and once Uhuru tenure ends, Kalenjin will go back to square one. Gideon Moi, will not be president either ! One thing many people are mistaking is that Raila is about being president. Raila is more than than the narrative people like you frame him with. You just seem to lack the facts about his fight for affirmative action in Kenya, political space, corruption and even equal opportunity for your kids so that they are not discriminated in jobs and education because their last names start with Kip or Chep; so that their lands are not taken for other tribes resettlement without compensation! The more things change, the more they remain the same.