PM Raila to clean up mess at ODM party secretariat

Emerging details indicate that Orange Party Movement (ODM) leader is not happy with how the party primaries for the Kibra parliamentary race were conducted.

It has emerged that an angry Raila confronted his officials in a closed door meeting on Tuesday, where he took issue with the case of missing names in the voter registrar.

According to the Standard, Raila accused the officials of doctoring the registrar to manipulate the outcome of the nominations, threatening to have the sacked in a looming restructuring.

In the one hour closed door meeting, the former Prime Minister implicated individual members of the secretariat, where claims of bribery to block some members from voting were also raised.

Among officials present were Edwin Sifuna (SG), John Mbadi (National Chair), Junet Mohammed (Director of Elections) and George Aladwa (Nairobi County Chair).

Others were National Elections Board boss Judy Pareno, with sources indicating that Sifuna owned up for the mistakes. However, he insists that the poll was free and fair.

“Let’s agree the exercise was free and fair, unless you are just out to find fault in how the party conducted the nomination,” he told the Standard, claiming that only 6 of the 24 polling stations had issues.

On his side, Mbadi on Sunday confirmed that a reorganization of the party Secretariat is coming, but contradicted officials who have claimed that its in line with the bungled primaries.

“The issue of restructuring of the secretariat is one that has been there. It is not tied to the claims about Kibra primaries,” he said.

The primaries approved Imran Okoth, brother to immediate former holder of the seat the late Ken Okoth, who proceeded to beat about 9 other candidates to secure the party ticket.