PM Raila leads the country in mourning Bomet Gov. Joyce Laboso

ODM leader Raila Odinga has led the country in mourning the late governor of Bomet county Joyce Laboso.

Raila described the death as a big blow to the country.

Joyce got to leadership after the sudden demise of her sister Lona Laboso who died after a plane crush.

Raila also condoled with the family and applauded the Husband Dr. Edwin Abonyo for standing with the pioneer woman governor of Bomet county.

RUTO



On his part the deputy president mourned her saying that she was courageous ,hardworking woman leader in Kenya.

Ruto also said that the government had catered for her medical expenses.

Husband(Edwin Abonyo)



Thanked the leadership of the country and the family for standing with her.

OPARANYA



The people of Bomet county have lost a great leader.