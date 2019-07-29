PM Raila leads the country in mourning Bomet Gov. Joyce Laboso

ODM leader Raila Odinga has led the country in mourning the late governor of Bomet county Joyce Laboso.
Raila described the death as a big blow to the country.
Joyce got to leadership after the sudden demise of her sister Lona Laboso who died after a plane crush.
Raila also condoled with the family and applauded the Husband Dr. Edwin Abonyo for standing with the pioneer woman governor of Bomet county.
RUTO
On his part the deputy president mourned her saying that she was courageous ,hardworking woman leader in Kenya.
Ruto also said that the government had catered for her medical expenses.
Husband(Edwin Abonyo)
Thanked the leadership of the country and the family for standing with her.
OPARANYA
The people of Bomet county have lost a great leader.
Comments
Anonymous says
RIP
Anonymous says
QUOTE
−
Avatar
We r looters • 30 minutes ago
KENYANS STOP BEING SYMPATHETIC AND WORSHIPING PEOPLE WHO DIE FOR HAVING DONE NOTHING WHEN YOU ELECTED THEM TO PUT SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO HELP YOU ADDRESS THE CHALLENGES LIKE CANCER AND BRING ABOUT DESIRED CHANGES. YOU ELECT THEM BUT INSTEAD GANG UP TO TURN AGAINST YOU…NOW WHEN THEY DIE THEY BUY THE MEDIA TO PAINT THEM AS ANGELS WHEN YOU KNOW VERY WELL THAT THEY HAVE LEFT YOU IN DEEPER HOLES THAN YOU WERE IN BEFORE YOU ELECTED THEM TO POWER
Anonymous says
how come baba is first person to appear when well to do people die……….why not lobby mlevi…cogs to come up with cancer ,affordable and proper health systems…in kenya..
Anonymous says
PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE