PM Raila condemns misleading reports on Kibra nomination exercise

SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

MISLEADING REPORTS BY THE STANDARD ON KIBRA ODM NOMINATIONS:

The Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga urges party supporters to take pride in the fact that only ODM conducted party primaries for Kibra Constituency by-elections while all others took the easy route of handpicked candidates for the seat.

The ODM Leader appeals to party supporters to ignore reports appearing in the Standard today of his supposed displeasure at how nominations for Kibra Constituency by elections were conducted and instead focus on retaining the seat.

Mr. Odinga further urges party supporters He appeals to ODM supporters to view reports by the Standard as part of the campaign of misinformation and propaganda, which will only intensify as competition formally kicks off, to create doubts, wars and divisions in the party over imaginary issues with a view to helping handpicked candidates for the Kibra seat.

Mr. Odinga acknowledges that there were challenges in the nominations, with names missing from the voter register but those were not tailored or deliberately introduced to favour or disenfranchise any aspirant.

He continues to appeal to all aspirants who participated in the primaries to remain faithful to the party and honour their commitment to work with the candidate to ensure ODM retains the seat.

DENNIS ONYANGO

SEPTEMBER 16, 2019.