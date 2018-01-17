”Igathe Cannot Revoke Resignation, He Is Gone For Good, Case Closed”- Lawyer Atiende Amollo

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has suffered a major blow after NASA’s lawyer and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo ruled out his comeback after the shocking resignation a week ago.

Hon Amollo who is a respected opposition think thank, immediate former Ombudsman and top city lawyer says Igathe’s resignation due to claims of mistrust between him and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is final and cannot be reversed.

According to sources at City Hall, Igathe has been sending emissaries to Sonko to have his resignation rescinded before January 31st 2018, when the resignation is expected to take effect.

In a tweet reacting to a KTN News opinion poll, the NASA lawyer said “This is nonsense. You cannot UNRESIGN once you resign.”

KTN News had posted an opinion poll question on tweeter asking viewers;

“Should Polycarp Igathe rescind his decision to resign as Nairobi Deputy Governor?” Viewers reacted with a resounding NO with 75% of voters saying he should not be reinstated while 25% only wanted his comeback as Sonko’s deputy.

Here are the screen shots of the tweets.

