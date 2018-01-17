”Igathe Cannot Revoke Resignation, He Is Gone For Good, Case Closed”- Lawyer Atiende Amollo

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has suffered a major blow after NASA’s lawyer and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo ruled out his comeback after the shocking resignation a week ago.
Hon Amollo who is a respected opposition think thank, immediate former Ombudsman and top city lawyer says Igathe’s resignation due to claims of mistrust between him and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is final and cannot be reversed.
According to sources at City Hall, Igathe has been sending emissaries to Sonko to have his resignation rescinded before January 31st 2018, when the resignation is expected to take effect.
In a tweet reacting to a KTN News opinion poll, the NASA lawyer said “This is nonsense. You cannot UNRESIGN once you resign.”
KTN News had posted an opinion poll question on tweeter asking viewers;
“Should Polycarp Igathe rescind his decision to resign as Nairobi Deputy Governor?” Viewers reacted with a resounding NO with 75% of voters saying he should not be reinstated while 25% only wanted his comeback as Sonko’s deputy.
Comments
mimi says
chance of igathe popping back is 50_50 compared with OJINGA chance of running this country which is already and buried by Kenyans
gi says
mimimi, you are right. very right, let the looting continue….
Anonymous says
What is the law?
mimi says
Chance of igathe popping back is 50-50 compared with OJINGA chance of running this country which is dead and buried by Kenyans
Anonymous says
Am just hapy that hata wewe price ya mafuta inakugonga kama ya wana nasa hahaha you are more foolish than a baboon matusi yako yamekusaidia nini.
Anonymous says
This not his mama’s business.these are the guys making it hard for uhuru n communitu at large ….go,went,gone…finish.