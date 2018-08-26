Please Save me From Handshake, Ruto Pleads – Insists Jubilee still United

Deputy President William Ruto has today (Sunday) blamed political alarmists whom he alleged were using ‘misleading newspaper headlines and opinion polls’ in attempts to undermine Jubilee unity.

“The Jubilee house is still intact, as a matter of fact, Jubilee is stronger now more than ever,” said Ruto. The DP added: “I call on all Jubilee supporters to ignore any political alarmist who are preying on the emotions of our supporters with claims that the Jubilee unity is shaky.”

He was speaking at a church fundraiser in Kamarich in Nandi County.

“This onslaught on Jubilee is led by malicious political opponents who are known to benefit from division of Kenyans; the Jubilee transformation and development agenda has frustrated their malicilious agendas,” said Ruto.

He claimed he was a man of integrity and mocked his ‘political competitors’ to exhaust all channels in tarnishing his name before seeking him out for development agenda.

“My political competitors have been using the media and opinion polls to poke holes at my integrity; I tell them to exhaust all other channels for this political mudslinging and only seek me out when they are ready to discuss unity and development,” said Ruto.

“I assure Jubilee supporters that Jubilee bond was formed with a deeper commitment between the President and I unlike some elements will want you to believe,” he said.

Ruto listed his grand plan to unite the Rift ahead of 2022 where he made a strong call for political leaders in the Rift voting bloc to make it their agenda to put ‘petty divisive politicking’ aside and forge a united front.