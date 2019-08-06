Playing with the law: Cattle rustlers steal CS Matiangi’s cows

Home of Interior coordination CS Fred Mtaiangi was invaded by cattle rustlers who left with cows.

The act prompted the tough man from Nyamira to deploy anti-stock theft unit in his hometown of Borabu constituency.

The act seems to have been done with men from the neighboring Kipsigis community.

Matiangi confirmed to the residents that the theft will come to an end once and for all having touched the wrong arm of the government.

Matiangi assured the residents that they will no longer have sleepless nights as the act will become a thing of the past.

His animals have soon been recovered from the rustlers.