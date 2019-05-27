Pick me as your deputy, Sirisia MP John Waluke tells Dp Ruto on his 2022 bid

A section of legislatures drawn from Bungoma county have rallied their support behind the deputy president William Ruto 2022 presidential bid.

The MPs said that Ruto has got an upper hand in leading this country in 2022 and his rivals should rethink their strategy.

Led by the Bumula mp mwambu Mabongah, they said that Ruto is their choice and nothing will stop him.

Speaking in Muanda in Bumula constituency during a fundraiser for the women groups Sirisia Mp John Waluke said that Bungoma county leaders were in support of Ruto’s presidential bid.

He described Ruto as a man who keeps his word .

He also called upon the Dp to pick his running mate from the region.

“Am calling upon the Dp to choose his running mate from Western region and he should pick a man from a poor background like me and him not from dynasties who keep on oppressing Kenyans.

National assembly Chief Whip who is also Mumias East Mp Ben Washiali took a swipe at ODM boss Raila Odinga telling him to retire from politics.

“Raila had only one bullet which he used in 2017 and still lost terribly, therefore there will be no Raila in 2022,” said Washiali.

He also said Mwambu will be absorbed into the party as a Jubilee member having come on board after being elected on independent ticket.

The Mumias East legislator called on the government to handcuff perpetrators of gold scam as it will bring down the Kenyan economy just like golden berg.

Kilifi Mp Owen Baya castigated the fake gold scam.

“Kenyan currency won’t be trusted into the Kenyan market due to the fake gold saga”he said

He said that the internal security is being compromised and if anyone in charge and is not doing his job let him step down so that the country’s economy can be safe.

Bonny khalwale on the other hand said he never regrets joining Jubilee and had made a very difficult decision having been a Ford Kenya deputy party leader.

“If am wrong then Masinde was wrong when he joined Moi and we got Nzoia sugar company, Panpaper company and Malakisi ginnery,” he said.

Senate speaker Ken Lusaka on the other hand thanked the deputy president for the construction of Kanduyi-Musikoma road.

A total of Sh5 million was raised during the funds drive.