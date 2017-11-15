Photos: Wetangula, Governors Kibwana and Nanok Visit VP Kalonzo Musyoka In Germany

They created time to visit with NASA deputy leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka in Germany.
Whereas Senator Moses Wetang’ula traveled to Germany particularly to visit with Hon. Musyoka over his ailing wife, Governors Nanok and Kibwana connected from Annual United Nations Climate change conference (COP23) which is currently going down at Bonn, Germany. We wish Madam Pauline quick recovery.
Comments
res says
Look like brothers, only they may belong to different countries in future according to their nasa coalition.