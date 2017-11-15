Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Photos: Wetangula, Governors Kibwana and Nanok Visit VP Kalonzo Musyoka In Germany

1 Comment

They created time to visit with NASA deputy leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka in Germany.

Whereas Senator Moses Wetang’ula traveled to Germany particularly to visit with Hon. Musyoka over his ailing wife, Governors Nanok and Kibwana connected from Annual United Nations Climate change conference (COP23) which is currently going down at Bonn, Germany. We wish Madam Pauline quick recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies