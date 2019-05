Former Prime Minister, AU foreign Envoy for infrastructure, Eng. Raila Odinga accompanied by Kisii County Governor James Ongwae , Sen Sam Ongeri , EALA MP Dr Oburu Odinga in Kisii for the funeral of the late Dr. Ombati at Manga Isecha .

Well, Dr Oburu was dressed like Brukenge, henceforth he is called Oburukenge.