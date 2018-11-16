PHOTOS: VP Kalonzo Musyoka Meets Retired President Moi as DP Ruto Long Wait Continues

Former Vice President H.E Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday paid a courtesy call on former President Mzee Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home, Nakuru County.

Kalonzo who served under Mzee Moi as a minister was recently tagged for special peace envoy to South Sudan based on his long term experience much of it earned from Mzee Moi.

Kalonzo was accompanied by his son Kennedy Musyoka who is also an EALA MP, Senators Hon Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and his Kitui counterpart Hon Enoch Wambua.

They were hosted by Baringo senator Hon Gideon Moi. Last week during the burial of Kalonzo’s father the retired president sent a message of condolence that was read on his behalf by Senator Moi. It is pressumed that it is during that occasion that today’s meeting was agreed.

