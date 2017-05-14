Kenya Today

BREAKING PHOTOS: VIOLENT DEMONSTRATIONS Rock Bomet as Jubilee Youths Battled with Police over UNGA Price

Police lob tear gas canisters to disperse Jubilee youths in Bomet town protesting over high cost of unga,litting bonfires.Youths were also unhappy after Jubilee Politicians failed to pay them for attending today’s rally.

