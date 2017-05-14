BREAKING PHOTOS: VIOLENT DEMONSTRATIONS Rock Bomet as Jubilee Youths Battled with Police over UNGA Price May 14, 2017 5 Comments Police lob tear gas canisters to disperse Jubilee youths in Bomet town protesting over high cost of unga,litting bonfires.Youths were also unhappy after Jubilee Politicians failed to pay them for attending today’s rally.
Comments
EsaukipsTrump says
jubilee is lost of ideas
ruto says
sasa we are in Pentagon
Anonymous says
Jubilee home
Anonymous says
Uhuruto ni wezi, mbon hawasaidii hao Ndugu zetu?
Khalwaleist says
By 2018 if Jubilee will still be in power, Kalenjins will be buying maize.