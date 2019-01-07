Photos: William LootAll suffers Heartache as Uhuru organizes birthday bash for Raila in Mombasa

By Milton Were

Raila Odinga today celebrated his birthday down in the coast, the supreme leader has had it busy since he jetted back from Nambia where he was for post Christmas/New Year vacation. Last evening President Uhuru paid him a surprise visit at his Nyali residence.

And today Raila had two celebrations one organised by Governor Ali Hassan Joho at the county headquarters where staff joined and danced to the former premier and later President Uhuru again joined Raila in cutting the cake and belting taarab and bongo tunes.

Check out photos that are said to have chocked one William LootAll





Some of the leaders who spent the day with him are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Governor Ali Hassan Joho, HE Governor Amason Kingi, HE Governor Mike Sonko among others.

Today was a busy day for the leaders who had gathered during the commissioning ceremony of the Mama Ngina Project.

The leaders however could not let the day go by without a cake cutting session later after the gathering.



2018 was not an easy year for Odinga as it called for sacrifice over his own political interest and trace back his focus in serving the people.



Another year older, Odinga vowed that this will be a year of development and pushing Kenya,Africa forward.

President Kenyatta today shared his message of goodwill to Raila saying that he has demonstrated great statesmanship in his willingness to join him in uniting & developing our country for the good of all Kenyans.

The opposition party leader is among the politicians who have contributed into the shaping of the political circles.

He is also among the leader with a huge following in the country. Raila supporters today flooded his account with wishes on his big day

His Mombasa allies had earlier in the day surprised him with a cake to celebrate him.